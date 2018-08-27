8 people suffer injuries following crash on Maine Turnpike

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • August 27, 2018 6:34 am

GRAY, Maine — Eight people are being treated at hospitals following a two-car crash on the Maine Turnpike, authorities said.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland told The Portland Press Herald the victims appear to have non-life-threatening injuries. The crash was reported around 8 p.m. Sunday in the turnpike’s northbound lane, about a mile south of the Gray toll exit.

Six people were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland and two were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Both northbound lanes were closed briefly.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

