Call center at former Navy base to hire 178 seasonal workers

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 23, 2018 11:29 am

Updated: August 23, 2018 5:39 pm

SaviLinx LLC at Brunswick Landing will hire 178 seasonal employees after the expansion of a large seasonal contract with a government agency.

The full-time positions will pay $17.15 per hour or more for various shifts on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., according to the company. The positions will range from one week to four months in length, with some to become permanent.

SaviLinx currently employs more than 100 people in Maine and approximately 300 in Mississippi, according to a company spokeswoman.

The company, which provides customer service and technical support, recently renovated its Maine headquarters office, including new state-of-the-art agent stations at Brunswick Landing, the former site of Brunswick Naval Air Station. SaviLinx can now accommodate more than 300 agents serving customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the company.

“Each one of our government contracts has increased because we have a great team that delivers excellent service,” Heather Blease, founder and CEO of SaviLinx, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have the capacity we need to support our new and expanded contracts.”

Savilinx also employs hundreds of agents in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, who work from home on federal contracts. The company is currently expanding there with a “brick-and-mortar” facility.

For more information about open positions or to apply, visit http://savilinx.com/career-opportunities.

