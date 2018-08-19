Portland
August 19, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Amish | Monument Signs | Forgotten GOP
Portland

Mold prompts Maine community college to close residence hall

Screenshot | Google Maps
Screenshot | Google Maps
By CBS 13

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A residence hall at Southern Maine Community College was closed Sunday after mold was discovered inside.

The Spring Point Residence Hall was shut down at noon Sunday on the community college’s South Portland campus.

In a statement, the college said, “SMCC is taking all necessary steps to assess and address the appearance of mold in one of the college’s residence halls. Our first priority is assuring that students have a safe place to stay. We share our students’ concerns about the condition of the building.”

Students living inside Spring Point were notified Saturday the residence hall would be closed Sunday.

Student Olivia Treadwell said she is planning a protest on the conditions inside Spring Point Monday night.

College officials have not said when the mold was discovered nor how widespread it is inside Spring Point.

“Further assessment and testing is being undertaken today, and we hope to have a better understanding of the situation and its seriousness by tomorrow,” the college’s statement reads. “Out of an abundance of caution and while testing is underway, the college has temporarily moved all students who are living in the dorm into another residence hall.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like