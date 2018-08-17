York
August 17, 2018
Dump truck hits Maine Turnpike overpass

Courtesy Daniel Kendall via WGME | BDN
A dump truck hit a Maine Turnpike overpass Friday morning.
YORK — A dump truck hit a Maine Turnpike overpass Friday morning.

The Maine Turnpike Authority says a dump truck traveling in the northbound lane at mile 12 in York hit the Clay Hill Road overpass around 7 a.m.

Engineers assessed the damage to the bridge and say it is minimal. They will return next week to do a more thorough inspection, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The bridge is still open to traffic. However, the Maine Turnpike Authority has blocked off a small section of the bridge that the truck hit to funnel traffic away from that side to minimize any additional damage.

No one was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

