Dump truck hits Maine Turnpike overpass

Courtesy Daniel Kendall via WGME | BDN Courtesy Daniel Kendall via WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 17, 2018 1:27 pm

YORK — A dump truck hit a Maine Turnpike overpass Friday morning.

The Maine Turnpike Authority says a dump truck traveling in the northbound lane at mile 12 in York hit the Clay Hill Road overpass around 7 a.m.

Engineers assessed the damage to the bridge and say it is minimal. They will return next week to do a more thorough inspection, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The bridge is still open to traffic. However, the Maine Turnpike Authority has blocked off a small section of the bridge that the truck hit to funnel traffic away from that side to minimize any additional damage.

No one was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.