Driver in daycare bus crash had multiple traffic violations, town to review hiring process

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • August 13, 2018 4:22 pm

Updated: August 13, 2018 4:23 pm

KITTERY, Maine — Town officials are reviewing the hiring process of a Kittery Community Center seasonal employee who was behind the wheel of a summer camp mini-bus when it crashed on Interstate 95 Friday. The driver has an extensive record of driving violations, according to the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

John Guy, 21, of Kittery, has been placed on leave from his position while the town conducts an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash in Greenland that sent 13 people to the hospital, including 11 children under the age of 10. One child was seriously injured and later transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital. All have since been released from area hospitals.

The crash involved the Kittery Community Center’s SAFE program van, which was headed to a day trip at Candia Springs Adventure Park.

New Hampshire state police say Guy may have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash, but police and Kittery Town Manager Kendra Amaral won’t comment further at this time. But a driving record that includes more than seven past convictions raises questions about why Guy was allowed to operate a large town-owned van carrying 11 children. Amaral said she knows the community deserves answers.

“That is part of my investigation in looking into this, and we are in the preliminary phases,” Amaral said Monday. “We are looking at every circumstance related to the hiring of this employee, as well as all of our SAFE summer counselors. We’re reviewing our protocols to ensure everything was followed. I’m going to chase down every angle.”

Guy’s convictions through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles include two instances of driving to endanger, three instances of operating after suspension, two instances of failure to display valid inspection sticker and two speeding violations in 2013 and 2015.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2010 GMC Savana transport van, requiring only a Class A commercial license to operate, which Guy has.

An administrative official of the South Portland Police Department confirmed Monday Guy also pleaded guilty to a criminal charge of violating conditions of release stemming from a Jan. 18 arrest. The Portsmouth Herald has requested details of the arrest from the Maine court system.

Guy has not responded to request for comment. His father, Leo Guy, is a former Kittery town councilor.

Amaral said SAFE counselors are typically hired in the spring of each year, and this was Guy’s first summer employed by the Kittery Community Center, which is the town’s recreation department.

The medical emergency piece of the investigation is being looked into by state police, but Lt. John Hennessey said his unit would not comment on it further, as the investigation “has a lot of moving parts.” State police would not be giving updates along the way, he said.

Amaral said she believed a toxicology screen was conducted following the crash.

Kittery Community Center Director Jeremy Paul said all inquiries regarding the crash are being directed to Amaral, but he did note the center had counselors on site Monday and “the kids seem to be in good spirits.”

