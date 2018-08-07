Deputies investigate suspicious death of Milford man

Callie Ferguson | BDN Callie Ferguson | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 7, 2018 5:47 pm

Updated: August 8, 2018 6:28 am

Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a Milford man whose body was found in his apartment Tuesday morning.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a medical call at 103 Main Road at around 11 a.m. Aug. 7, after a 911 caller reported that a man was found unresponsive on the floor, said Chief Deputy William Birch of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies immediately saw that the man was dead when they arrived at the tan two-story apartment building, Birch said.

Police have not yet identified the man or determined how he died, but they are investigating his death as suspicious. The Maine State Police are involved in the case, which is standard when a death investigation could result in a homicide.

Birch assured the man’s death did not pose a threat to public safety.

“There is no immediate threat or danger,” he wrote in a statement.

