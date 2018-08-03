Biddeford man, woman accused of sex trafficking

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • August 3, 2018 3:02 pm

Two Biddeford residents are facing sex trafficking charges in U.S. District Court in Portland.

Isaac “Henny” Suero, 22, and Lourdes “Lulu” or “Lourdes Lora” Suero, 45, were indicted last month by a federal grand jury on one count each of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor in April 2017, according to court documents.

The younger Suero also was indicted on one count of sex trafficking of a minor that same month.

The age of the alleged victim is not included in court documents

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Lipez, who is prosecuting the case, declined Thursday to say whether or how the defendants might be related.

Defense attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday and Friday.

It is the practice of the Federal Defender’s Office, which represents the younger Suero, not to comment on pending cases.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday after the pair was arrested the previous day, according to information posted on the court’s electronic case filing system.

Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been temporarily detained. Detention hearings to determine if there are conditions under which either Suero could be released are scheduled for next week.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session and Halsey Frank, U.S. attorney for the district of Maine, have made the prosecution of sex trafficking crimes a priority.

“Our local priorities include domestic violence and guns, human trafficking, and elder fraud,” Frank said in January. “We will work with our federal, state, local and tribal partners to focus on those who pose the greatest threat to the people and communities that we serve.”

If convicted, each Suero faces up to life in prison on the conspiracy charge and fines of up to $250,000. Isaac Suero also faces between 10 years and life in prison if convicted of the sex trafficking of a minor charge.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-871-7741.

