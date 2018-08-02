July was warmest month on record in Caribou

Jen Lynds | Fiddlehead Focus Jen Lynds | Fiddlehead Focus

By Jen Lynds, Fiddlehead Focus • August 2, 2018 5:04 pm

CARIBOU, Maine — The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that July was the warmest month on record at Caribou.

Rich Norton, meteorologist at the NWS office in Caribou, said Wednesday that the average high for the month was 70.9 degrees, which was 5.3 degrees above average. The previous all-time warmest month at Caribou was recorded in July 1970, when the average temperature over the 31 days was 69.6 degrees. The weather service has been keeping such records in the area since 1939.

While other communities matched or beat daily records in July, no other area of the state hit a record for warmest month.

July is typically the warmest month of the year in Maine, but Caribou experienced 22 days last month, including July 31, that registered 80 degrees or higher. That was the most 80 degree days on record for any month in Caribou.

