Man found in Port Clyde Harbor identified as 56-year-old lobsterman

By Lori Valigra • July 28, 2018 1:10 pm

Updated: July 28, 2018 8:13 pm

The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a 56-year-old lobsterman whose body was found Saturday morning near the Port Clyde Fishermen’s Cooperative, where he fished regularly, officials said.

Sgt. Wesley Dean of the Maine Marine Patrol said good Samaritans tried to revive John Crane IV, a career lobsterman, around 6:20 a.m., but to no avail.

“We don’t believe he was in the water for a very long time” Dean said. He said it is not clear whether Crane drowned or had a medical issue, nor whether he might have fallen from his boat at the time.

“The investigation is ongoing,” he said, adding there is no information yet about the circumstances by which he entered the water. Dean said an autopsy will be performed on Crane in Augusta.

Dean wouldn’t reveal any information about Crane’s family except that they had been notified of the incident.

A 911 call about the discovery of Crane’s body came into emergency responders this morning, Dean said. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments also were called to the scene at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Dean said the man’s body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy.