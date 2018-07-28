Orrington selectmen act quickly to find interim manager

Alex Acquisto | BDN Alex Acquisto | BDN

The Board of Selectmen in Orrington have begun interviewing candidates to temporarily fill the newly vacant town manager position.

One of the three selected interim manager candidates is currently a town employee, Chairman Keith Bowden said during a Friday meeting, but town officials declined to say which staff member.

The selected candidate will replace former Town Manager Paul White, who abruptly resigned Tuesday after serving in the post for almost 10 years. He announced his departure earlier this month with his final date originally scheduled for Aug. 3. But after citing an ongoing “contentious” relationship with Bowden that culminated at a July 23 meeting, White resigned the following day.

During Friday’s executive session, board members interviewed two candidates. They expect to interview a third during a Monday, July 30, executive session.

Once an interim manager is chosen, the board could take up to six months to find a permanent replacement, during which time the public will have opportunities to weigh in on the process, Bowden said.

Selectman Michael Curtis said he predicts no shortage of interested candidates.

“These applicants know they’re not coming into a mess,” Curtis said. “I think there’s going to be a range of applicants because Orrington is a great town.”

