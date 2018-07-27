Maine shark expert says bite marks on whale carcass are evidence a great white is nearby

Sharkdiver68 | Wikipedia Commons Sharkdiver68 | Wikipedia Commons

By CBS 13 • July 27, 2018 3:54 pm

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A University of New England expert says that a great white shark could be swimming off of the Maine coast.

The university says a commercial fishermen spotted a dead whale about five miles off the coast of Old Orchard Beach Thursday.

[Maine coast could see more great white sharks, scientist says]

Professor of Marine Science James Sulikowski confirmed that bite marks on the whale were from a great white shark. The bites occurred after the whale was already dead.

The bite marks measured 18 inches across, and the university estimates that the shark is 12-14 feet long.

