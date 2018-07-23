Aroostook
July 24, 2018
Sudden ‘extreme illness’ shuts down Caribou preschool

By Christopher Bouchard
Updated:

CARIBOU, Maine — Miss Jordyn’s Child Care and Preschool facility had to close its doors Monday after eight out of 12 teachers came down with a sudden “extreme illness” that also has affected about 42 students and parents, according to school owner and director Jordyn Rossignol.

Rossignol initially suspected the illness was caused by one of the foods, possibly sushi, served at a preschool graduation party on Friday night, or contracted from a bounce house the children played in during the celebration. She later discovered that some parents and students who were not in attendance Friday came down with the same condition.

Symptoms, according to Rossignol, include fever, chills, vomiting and diarrhea.

“Three of my teachers went to the emergency room and had to get fluids through an IV,” she said Monday, adding that their doctor told them it was a virus.

A spokesperson at Cary Medical Center in Caribou did not have an immediate comment but indicated he would look into the matter.

