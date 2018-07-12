Presque Isle water manager eyes dry river, another well

Anthony Brino | BDN Anthony Brino | BDN

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — This summer, Frank Kearney finds himself in a familiar routine, but one he’d rather not be in.

“We’re going into the dry time of the summer and you can tell by looking at the Aroostook River that it’s already low,” said Kearney, superintendent of the Presque Isle Utilities District.

The PIUD supplies drinking water to almost 6,000 people in Presque Isle from two river-fed wells drawing from a gravel aquifer that in turn is dependent on steady infiltration from the Aroostook River. In August of last year, during the height of a drought, Kearney was prepared to ask the PIUD’s customers to make voluntary cutbacks to water usage.

“I’m concerned earlier this year because it’s dry already,” Kearney said Wednesday. “For this time of year, it’s way below average.”

