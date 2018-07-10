George Clooney injured in scooter crash in Italy

Willy Sanjuan | Invision | AP Willy Sanjuan | Invision | AP

Allyson Chiu, Washington Post • July 10, 2018 6:47 am

Hollywood legend George Clooney suffered minor injuries after being involved in a crash while riding a motorized scooter in Sardinia, Italy, Tuesday morning, according to local media.

The 57-year-old Academy Award winner was traveling on a state road in Costa Corallina, a province of Olbia, when the crash occurred, TGCOM24 reported.

Police told NBC News that the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. local time when a car did not obey the right of way and collided with Clooney at an intersection.

Clooney was taken by ambulance to the John Paul II hospital emergency room, but his injuries were not serious, NBC News reported.

According to La Nuova Sardegna, a local news site, Clooney only suffered a knee injury.

The actor is on the island filming a new TV series “Catch-22,” based on the 1961 book of the same name written by Joseph Heller. In the show, Clooney stars as Colonel Cathcart.

