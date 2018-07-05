Man drowns in Springvale park

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By CBS 13 • July 5, 2018 6:42 pm

SPRINGVALE, Maine — A man is dead after an apparent drowning in York County.

Sanford Parks and Recreation Director Alan Grady said the swimmer was not in an area protected by lifeguards.

Gray said the man was farther down the Mousam River at Holdsworth Park off Route 109 in Springvale.

Campers in the park heard the cries for help from others in the water.

We don’t know the name or age of the man who drowned.

CBS 13 spoke to a man that says he tried to save the man in the water.

He says by the time he reached him in the river, it was too late.

“He was just floating in the river,” David Schwarz said. “So I dove out. I tried to save him, he was just floating at the time.”

The park is cleared of emergency vehicles but police are still investigating.

There was a field trip at the park a short while ago, the director says they were removed from the area as a precaution.

