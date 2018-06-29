Dixmont standoff ends with man in custody

Caitlin Rogers | BDN Caitlin Rogers | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 29, 2018 10:33 am

Updated: June 29, 2018 1:26 pm

A man who barricaded himself inside a home near North Dixmont Road for 18 hours was taken into police custody after he fired shots at the police who formed a perimeter around the house, authorities said.

Michael Grendell, 61, was arrested just before 10 a.m. Friday, according to Marianne Lynch, assistant district attorney for Penobscot County.

Grendell suffered injuries “as the standoff ended,” said Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police did not describe the extent of his injuries or how he received them. Grendell was taken by ambulance for treatment, McCausland said.

No police were injured during the standoff Friday morning when Grendell allegedly fired “several shots” at them, McCausland said. The bullets struck an armored vehicle and a robot, a piece of police equipment commonly used during armed standoffs, he said.

Grendell has been charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon — crimes that stem from a confrontation on Wednesday when Grendell allegedly shot at his best friend during an argument, Lynch said. The friend reported the shooting Thursday, which drew police to Grendell’s house that afternoon.

Grendell is expected to face further charges related to the standoff when he makes his first court appearance on Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor, Lynch said.

Grendell reportedly showed up around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Lear Lane home of friend Lee Bell, 53, carrying a wooden mace and with a handgun holstered on his right hip, according to an arrest affidavit.

Grendell questioned Bell about a UPS package that had just been delivered. Then, without explanation, shot at Bell six to eight times, Lee later told police, the affidavit said. The bullets missed Bell, who described himself as one of Grendell’s best friends and later told police the behavior was “completely out of the ordinary,” Lynch said.

Bell didn’t report the shooting Wednesday because he feared for Grendell’s safety and well-being, Lynch said.

“Bell stated that this incident was unprovoked, and he believes Grendell has been suffering from a mental health crisis,” Maine State Police Trooper Jeremy Caron wrote in the affidavit.

Here is the arrest warrant for Grendell, per the district attnys office. pic.twitter.com/GigTYhUsVm — Callie “subscribe” Ferguson (@calliecferguson) June 29, 2018

But at noon Thursday, Bell called police to report that incident because he “wants to help Grendell get help,” the affidavit stated.

Two state police troopers went to contact Grendell’s home at Fox Lane, which is nearby North Dixmont Road, and asked him to come out of the house over a loudspeaker. Grendell came out with his hands up, then went back inside, the trooper wrote. He didn’t respond for further attempts to come out of the house.

More police responded to the house to create a perimeter around the standoff, which Lynch described a “very dangerous situation.” He was alone inside the house, she said.

“Throughout the evening, and despite our best efforts to de-escalate the situation, on several occasions our members were met by gunfire,” Col. John Cote, chief of the Maine State Police, said.

Members of the state police tactical team, crisis negotiators and bomb team members also responded. The New Hampshire State Police tactical team was en route to the scene when the standoff ended, McCausland said.

As day turned to night, state police sought an an arrest and search warrant for Grendell’s home. It was signed by a judge late Thursday evening, Lynch said.

Cote declined to provide details about how Grendell was taken into police custody during a Friday morning press conference.

“We really considered all the options available to us, all the resources that we have, the skill sets that we have,” Cote said. “We try and avoid that deadly force option.”

He said a the sound of an explosion that erupted shortly before the standoff ended Friday morning was the result of an option police used to end the standoff.

“It was an option we chose to use and that is in large part we were able to bring this to a peaceful resolution,” Cote said, without explaining further.

The adjacent North Dixmont Road was closed for the duration of the confrontation. It reopened just afternoon on Friday.

BDN writer Caitlin Rogers contributed to this report.

