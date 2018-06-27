Portland
June 27, 2018
Portland man, 45, in critical condition after being shot in stomach

WGME | BDN
Police say a Portland man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot late Tuesday night.
The Associated Press
Updated:

Police in Portland say a man has suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound stemming from an altercation.

Police say an officer was in the area Tuesday night when he saw the altercation and heard the sound of gunfire. He ran to the area and rendered aid to the 45-year-old man. The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Further information was not immediately available.

