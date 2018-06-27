Former Maine health club director charged with fraud, embezzlement

BDN File Photo | BDN BDN File Photo | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • June 27, 2018 1:59 pm

Updated: June 27, 2018 3:41 pm

A Rockland man is accused of committing health care fraud and embezzlement during the time he served as executive director of the Trade Winds Inn’s health club.

Michael A. Morrison, 41, was charged Wednesday in federal court in Portland by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Morrison is charged with one count each of embezzlement and health care fraud.

Morrison served as the executive director at the Trade Winds Health, Swim and Tan Club in Rockland from 2005 until July 2016. The health club also included a businesses called Coastal Physical Therapy.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between 2014 and 2016, Morrison allegedly submitted more than $177,000 worth of fraudulent claims to Medicare, MaineCare, the Veterans Administration health care program and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The complaint alleges that Morrison was committing fraud by inflating the length of time procedures lasted, by submitting claims for services that were not rendered or for services he gave despite not being a licensed physical therapist of physical therapist assistant.

From 2011 to 2016, Morrison allegedly embezzled more than $70,000 from the health club by using a business credit card to make unauthorized purchases for himself and his family. He is also accused of stealing cash from the business.

If convicted, Morrison faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per charge.

