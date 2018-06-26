What if humans disappeared and cats ruled Maine’s islands? Game explores ‘alternate history’

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • June 26, 2018 6:17 pm

A video game developer is seeking funding for a game about cats who wake up on a Maine island — and all the humans have disappeared.

In his Kickstarter online fundraising pitch, Eric Blumrich describes the proposed game as something of a paradigm buster, one that eschews the common rock-em-sock-em combat play in favor of “discovery … and exploration.”

In “Peace Island,” which was featured last month in the online magazine Hardcore Gamer, nine cats navigate a mysteriously human-free Maine island, inspired at least in part by Portland’s Peaks and Cliff islands.

“The player will have the opportunity to experience multiple divergent storylines, as they approach the ultimate decision: ‘Are the humans worth bringing back?,’” says Blumrich, who’s been developing the game in his free time over the last six months alongside friend Laura Mackey, according to his Kickstarter page.

The open-world game would be a “mix of science fiction, alternate history and mystery,” he says.

The online fundraising campaign seeks to raise $25,000 over the next 24 days, with donors offered perks such as early access to the game, postcards and shoutouts in the game credits.

