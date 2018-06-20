Foreign pilot wanted in Florida arrested at Bangor International Airport

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 20, 2018 10:22 am

BANGOR, Maine — Authorities arrested a foreign pilot who is wanted on theft charges in Florida when the fugitive’s plane touched down in Bangor Tuesday.

Marcin Urbanski, who is a Polish citizen, was one of four pilots operating a Saudi Arabian royal family Boeing 767 that stopped at the Bangor International Airport Tuesday, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office. Assistant District Attorney Marianne Lynch could not say why the plane landed here, and the flight was not listed on the arrivals page of the airport website.

The stop triggered a notification to local authorities that Urbanski was on the plane, and that police in Sarasota, Florida, had a warrant out for his arrest on grand theft charges. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately able to provide more information about the warrant.

Because Urbanski entered the United States from another county and was not admitted to be here, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted the Bangor Police Department in arresting Urbanski at the airport, Lynch said.

At 3 p.m., Urbanski was booked at the Penobscot County Jail, a booking officer said, where he is being held until he appears in court at 1 p.m. Wednesday for a bail hearing.

In the meantime, Homeland Security has placed a detention order on Urbanski, who will stay at the jail until Florida authorities are able to retrieve him, according to the district attorney’s office. That process could take longer is the man refuses to waive his right to extradition.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.