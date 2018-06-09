Mary E commissioning celebrated at Maine Maritime Museum

Maine Maritime Museum is celebrating the commissioning of the oldest Maine-built wooden fishing vessel still sailing with a day of boatbuilding events on Saturday.
The Mary E was built in Bath in 1906, and was restored over the past year.
Today’s events include tours of the vessel, a “build your own sloop” craft, demonstrations including wood carving, treenail making, hand auger and caulking and blacksmithing, and a performance by the Bath City Band.
The event runs until 3 p.m. at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath.
Cost is $6 and free for children younger than 12. Sails aboard the vessels Jenny Ives and other cruises have an additional charge.
