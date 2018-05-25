Bath, Freeport men charged in drug sting

Bath Police Department | BDN Bath Police Department | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 25, 2018 8:05 pm

Three midcoast men were arrested at a Bath apartment Thursday night after police allegedly found 11 grams of cocaine powder and cocaine base (crack) during execution of a search warrant.

Roy L. Jackson, 29, of Bath was charged with Class B unlawful trafficking in Schedule W drugs (cocaine and cocaine base), Bath police Lt. Robert Savary said in a release Friday.

Derius Wilson-Black, 28, also of Bath, was charged with misdemeanor unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs.

Steve Juenemann, 49, of Freeport, was charged with violations of conditions of release.

Bath and Brunswick police, along with agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search warrant, which also allegedly yielded $3,200 in cash.

The investigation continues and additional people are likely to be charged, Savary said.

Jackson and Wilson-Black were released on $1,000 unsecured bail. Juenemann was not allowed bail.

In March 2016, Juenemann was charged with eluding an officer and operation after habitual offender revocation with two priors after allegedly leading police on a chase down Route 1, where police and a police dog tracked him through the woods and found him about 25 feet up a tree, Chief Deputy Brett Strout of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

