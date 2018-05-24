Portland
May 25, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | DHHS Report | Islesboro Ferry | Election 2018
Portland

‘Immersive’ virtual reality exhibit to show the lives of immigrants to Maine

Photo courtesy of Yarn Corporation
Photo courtesy of Yarn Corporation
Viewers wear virtual reality headsets in Portland's Monument Square last fall during a showing of "A Shared Space." The immersive piece will be shown in the city's Congress Square Friday night.
By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff

Portland-based Big Room Studios and the Yarn Corp. are holding a showing of their virtual reality production “A Shared Space” Friday in the city’s Congress Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The production is billed as an “immersive 360-degree experience” that tells the story of two friends who grew up in the world’s largest refugee camp in Kenya, and have since made their way to Lewiston.

The piece was created by Rockland filmmaker Daniel Quintanella, along with the aforementioned friends Shuab Ahmed Mahad and Hilowle Aden.

At the Friday showing, members of the public will be invited to wear headsets and navigate through 13 short videos displaying parts of the immigrant friends’ lives.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like