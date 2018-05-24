‘Immersive’ virtual reality exhibit to show the lives of immigrants to Maine

Photo courtesy of Yarn Corporation Photo courtesy of Yarn Corporation

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • May 24, 2018 3:16 pm

Portland-based Big Room Studios and the Yarn Corp. are holding a showing of their virtual reality production “A Shared Space” Friday in the city’s Congress Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The production is billed as an “immersive 360-degree experience” that tells the story of two friends who grew up in the world’s largest refugee camp in Kenya, and have since made their way to Lewiston.

The piece was created by Rockland filmmaker Daniel Quintanella, along with the aforementioned friends Shuab Ahmed Mahad and Hilowle Aden.

At the Friday showing, members of the public will be invited to wear headsets and navigate through 13 short videos displaying parts of the immigrant friends’ lives.

