Maine gun owner offers reward for info on stolen rifles, ammo

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • May 11, 2018 3:08 pm

A Milbridge man whose 17 weapons and 45,000 rounds of ammunition were stolen in a burglary is offering a $1,000 reward, the town’s police chief said Friday.

The burglary occurred sometime between when the man left for the winter in November and last month, when he returned to discover evidence of a window break-in and the thefts, Chief Lewis Pinkham said.

The stolen items include nine rifles. Among them were three single-shot shotguns, two “Daniel Boone-style” black powder rifles and an AR-15 and an M-14 rifle. Eight pistols were also taken, according to a list of items on the Milbridge Police Department’s Facebook page.

The homeowner “is one of those avid hunters and collectors and retired military,” Pinkham said.

Police have no leads. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 546-2422. The reward will go to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the burglar or burglars, Pinkham said.

Milbridge is a Washington County town at the mouth of the Narraguagus River with a population of 1,353, as of the last census.

