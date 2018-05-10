Rockland police chief to retire

Courtesy of Rockland Police Department Courtesy of Rockland Police Department

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • May 10, 2018 2:57 pm

After 13 years with the department, Rockland police Chief Bruce Boucher is set to retire in the fall.

Boucher indicated his retirement plans when he told the Rockland City Council on Wednesday night that this will be his last budget presentation.

While he has not set an official date for his retirement, Boucher told the Bangor Daily News Thursday that he anticipates he will retire in three or four months.

Boucher, a native of the Livermore Falls area, was hired as police chief in 2005, after being the director of security of Bowdoin College for five years.

Prior to working at Bowdoin, Boucher was a member of the Brunswick Police Department for 23 years.

“It’s 41 years I’ve been in this business,” Boucher said. “It’s time.”

As chief, Boucher succeeded longtime Rockland police Chief Al Ockenfels, who died earlier this year.

