Man, son jumped from window to escape fatal Bar Harbor fire

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • April 23, 2018 1:51 pm

Updated: April 23, 2018 1:52 pm

BAR HARBOR, Maine – A father and son jumped from a second-story window to escape a fire that destroyed a Russell Farm Road house on Sunday.

The state medical examiner’s office is expected today to formally identify bodies of an elderly woman and younger man, believed to be a mother and son, found in the remains of 99 Russell Farm Road, said Carol Tompkins, a spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Sgt. Scott Richardson of the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office referred comment to Tompkins when he was reached on Monday.

The father — who is believed to be in his 80s — called 911 to report the fire at about 8 a.m. Sunday. He said that he and his son had escaped but his wife and other son were inside, Tompkins said in a statement released Monday.

Firefighters were unable to rescue the two. The father and son were taken to MDI Hospital. One was transferred to Maine Medical Center of Portland and the other to Eastern Maine Medical Center of Bangor, Tompkins said.

Names are being withheld pending identification of the deceased, Tompkins said.

The property is owned by Dale Harding, according to Bar Harbor’s online property assessing database.

The 2½-story wood-framed house was destroyed by the blaze. A fire scene yellow tape still blocked the dead-end road closest to the house on Monday.

Richardson was among four investigators assigned to the fire, Tompkins said.

