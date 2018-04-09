School board member survives recall vote

Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly Deborah McDermott | The York Weekly

By Deborah McDermott, The York Weekly • April 9, 2018 2:30 pm

YORK, Maine — By more than a 2-1 margin, the voters of York decided on Saturday to keep Dick Bachelder on the York School Committee.

The final tally in the recall election was 315 in favor of his recall from office and 744 opposed — capping a months-long removal campaign started by members of the group Coaches and Kids Matter.

When voting results were announced Saturday night, a clearly emotional Bachelder said he was thankful to the people who took the time to cast ballots for him.

“I’m extremely moved,” he said. “And I’m very grateful for the support, that people took the time to vote. I think it’s a very positive thing for our town. I was concerned that if I lost, it would have an impact on people’s interest in wanting to serve. Going through this was extremely difficult for me and my family, so if you go through this and you lose, what kind of message does that send to people who will want to serve on the school board?”

The effort to recall Bachelder was mounted in January, with Coaches and Kids matter alleging he violated the School Committee’s Code of Ethics — particularly surrounding the termination of former York High football and basketball coach Randy Small. They were charges Bachelder categorically denied.

Kent Kilgore of Coaches and Kids Matter said Saturday night, “We did our job. We created a concern. I think we sent a message that the School Committee needs to look at some things. Let the chips fall where they lay. I don’t feel bad about it at all. I feel good that we brought up these issues.”

Bachelder said he was not unmindful of the fact that the town clerk and poll workers gave up a spring Saturday to sit at the high school gym all day, and thanked them as they trickled out of the gym after the results were known.

Town clerk Mary-Anne Szeniawski said the 1,059 people who voted Saturday represent about 10 percent of the roughly 11,000 registered voters in York. “Not bad for a single issue ballot measure,” she said. Some 500 voters cast absentee ballots; the remainder came to the polls on Saturday.

Bachelder, along with chair Julie Eneman and newcomer Meaghan Schoff, are all seeking election to two open seats on the committee in just over a month, when the regular municipal elections are held May 19.

In the meantime, said Bachelder, “it’s time to get back to work.”

