Couple discovers skeletal remains in Maine woods, police say

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • April 9, 2018 1:46 pm

Updated: April 9, 2018 7:06 pm

A couple walking in the woods off Route 100 in Falmouth Sunday morning discovered human skeletal remains, authorities said.

The Maine medical examiner’s office is now trying to identify the person, whose bones were found above ground, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland. He declined to say where exactly they were found, although he said the location was close to the Portland city line.

After the bones were reported, police checked and found that no missing persons have been reported to the Falmouth police, McCausland said. Maine State Police detectives are waiting on the medical examiner’s office for more information that would allow them to expand their investigation, he said.

