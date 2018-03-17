Maine theater getting hate calls for show on surviving the Holocaust

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • March 17, 2018 2:01 pm

FALMOUTH — A local theater says it is receiving hate calls about a current show about living through the Holocaust.

The play, “Appell: The Other Side of the Fence,” runs through next week at Falmouth’s Footlights Theater.

Executive Artistic Director Michael Tobin said he has received negative responses about the new show.

“Are they threatening? No, they’re just full of hate and stupidity and deniers and people who just feel like they need to say the most horrible things about what this show is about,” Tobin said.

One woman who called recently used expletives, saying she didn’t want to “see a show about Jews,” he said.

Tobin isn’t backing down, saying the story needs to be told.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

The Bangor Daily News works with the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica to document hate crimes, which often go unreported. If you have a hate crime to report, use our form below. The incidents will be shared with partners in the Documenting Hate project but not with police.