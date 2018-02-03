Old Orchard Beach still has a poop problem

Liz Gotthelf | Journal Tribune | BDN Liz Gotthelf | Journal Tribune | BDN

Related Stories Old Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the place

OLD ORCHARD BEACH — The town is reminding residents to pick up after their dog while on the beach.

There have been “an enormous amount” of complaints regarding the volume of dog feces left in the sand on the beach between Temple Avenue and Union Avenue, according to the town in a written statement on Thursday.

“This is so unfair to those who pick up after their animals and it makes it difficult and unhealthy for people who run or walk on the beach,” said town officials in the statement. “We should take pride in our beach and we are asking dog owners to please be sensible and honest and pick up after your animal.”

[Old Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the place]

Though dogs are not allowed on the beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day, there are no such restrictions during the off season.

Town ordinance requires dogs be on a leash or under voice command at all times when on public property.

According to town ordinance, people walking dogs are required to remove and dispose of dog feces on town-owned property such as the beach, streets or sidewalk.

Those who fail to do so are subject to a fine of $100, according to town ordinance.

This section of town ordinance does not apply to working police dogs on duty or a dog accompanied by a disabled person who is physically unable to comply with this requirement.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.