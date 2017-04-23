Runaway goats reunited with owner after ride-along with Belfast police

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted April 23, 2017, at 2:40 p.m.

BELFAST, Maine — A pair of goats found hanging out near the parking lot for the Rail Trail along the Passagassawakeag River Sunday morning have been reunited with their owner, Belfast police said Sunday afternoon on their Facebook page.

“Louis and Mowgli enjoyed their day trip with Sgt. Fitzpatrick but alas, all good things come to an end. Perhaps in the next budget year we can inquire as to getting some patrol goats,” police said in the afternoon post.

Louis and Mowgli were picked up by Belfast police after they were found wandering without their owners in sight. In an effort to reunite them with their family, police turned to Facebook.

“We had these two little ‘kids’ turn up on High Street near the parking lot for the rail trail,” the police department said in an earlier post.

“They are currently riding around with Sgt. Fitzpatrick, serenading him in goat music. Though he is thankful for the company on this cool Sunday morning, he would gladly return them to their owners. He is running out of vegetables to feed them,” the police said.

The update did not say who owns the goats nor how the reunion came about.

