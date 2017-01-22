Waldoboro man dies after exchanging gunfire with police

WALDOBORO, Maine — A 57-year-old Waldoboro man died early Sunday morning after an exchange of gunfire with police at a house on River Bend Road.

Sgt. Jamie Wilson and Officer John Lash of the Waldoboro Police Department went to a residence on River Bend Road off Route 32 after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Waldoboro Police Chief Bill Labombarde.

When Wilson and Lash arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire between Lash and Jon Alspaugh, who lived at the residence, according to Labombarde.

Alspaugh was fatally wounded, Labombarde said. Lash was shot, but his bulletproof vest absorbed the brunt of the impact. He was taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, where he was treated and released.

An elderly woman and Alspaugh’s wife also were at the residence at the time of the shooting. Neither were injured, Labombarde said.

The Maine attorney general’s office will investigate the incident, which is standard procedure in all police-involved shootings in the state.