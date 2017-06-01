Posts Tagged ‘tiny house’

 
Vinny Marotta bought five acres of land in Thorndike a few years ago hoping to build a small house without going into debt. He cleared a patch of forest, landscaped a portion of it and as he had money he built a 10-by-10 foot building, often using repurposed materials.

‘One peaceful place’: Midcoast man builds tiny house by hand

By Abigail Curtis on June 01, 2017, at 5:45 a.m.
“I just wanted a shack with a stove.”

Tags:
Posted in Homestead, Living | No Comments »

Volunteers nail boards to the base of the first 192-square-foot tiny house at the Mid-Coast Hospitality House on Tuesday. Volunteers have been working since Monday to build the home -- a prototype for a multihome project -- and hope to have the small unit completed by Saturday.

How tiny houses could solve midcoast Maine’s shelter shortage

By Alex Acquisto on May 11, 2017, at 5 a.m.
In a region with a growing homeless population, no emergency homeless shelter and just one family shelter, constructing tiny homes might be the most reasonable solution.

Tags:
Posted in Homestead, News | No Comments »

Mary Leaming sits in the front of her tiny home that is nearly complete. Leaming said she had relatively difficult time to secure a small loan to pay for a parcel of land in Unity and an Amish-built tiny house. She finally was able to get financing through a credit union and now her new home is nearly complete.

How some Mainers are financing tiny houses and off-grid dreams

By Abigail Curtis on April 29, 2017, at 8:29 a.m.
The country’s love of unconventional houses is not always shared by its bankers, who have a well-earned reputation for having a deep preference for financing conventional homes. But that may be starting to change in Maine.

Tags:
Posted in Homestead, Living | No Comments »

Nic Ledoux (left) and his wife, Robin Bienenstock, recently sit in their tiny home that is parked at a campground in Freeport. They bought the home last year and decided to come to Maine for their first winter.

A 200-square-foot winter: Colder months an added adventure for tiny home dwellers

By Lauren Abbate on Feb. 04, 2017, at 7:40 a.m.
“We love it,” Robin Bienenstock said. “[The tiny house is] one of the best places we’ve lived.”

Tags:
Posted in Homestead, Living | No Comments »

VIDEO
Jason Johnson (right) of Sturdi-Bilt Storage Buildings discusses camp options with potential customer Ron Iverson of Old Lyme, Connecticut, on Sept. 28 inside a camp completed for another family at the business' main offices in Smyrna Mills. Johnson manages the sales and supply of the Amish owner-operator business.

Meet the Maine Amish community making tiny houses, sheds by hand

By Julia Bayly on Oct. 07, 2016, at 6:24 a.m.
In two workshops, eight craftsman, each members of the 20-family Smyrna Amish church, work year-round building everything from simple storage sheds to elaborate camps ready for occupation.

Tags:
Posted in Homestead, Living | No Comments »

Living in a small space forces one to ask a lot of questions before acquiring more possessions, according to Sonya Connelly. Connelly is among a group of people who have taken to tiny house living and hope to establish a tiny house village in southern Maine.

Would you live in a tiny house commune? You might have the chance

By Julia Bayly on July 12, 2016, at 3:35 p.m.
“By living simply, each member of the community would be helping our environment on a personal level, by living each day simply and responsibly.”

Tags: ,
Posted in Homestead, Living | No Comments »

POLL QUESTION
Liz Crawford of Boone, North Carolina, relaxes in a hammock at Lon Cameron's tiny house Airbnb.

How to try tiny house living in Maine without the commitment

By Julia Bayly on May 24, 2016, at 6:04 a.m.
When it comes to the great American dream of owning a home, some people are thinking smaller is better. But is it for everyone?

Tags:
Posted in Homestead, Living | No Comments »

See how this guy built a tiny log cabin for $500

By Dan MacLeod on Dec. 02, 2015, at 7:51 a.m.
It’s not pretty, but it’s cheap.

Tags: , ,
Posted in Homestead | No Comments »

Mark and Regina Bartholomew are still working on their new house in Bowdoin.

Why pay Portland rent when you can build a tiny house?

By Dan MacLeod on June 16, 2015, at 7:12 a.m.

Tags:
Posted in Homestead | No Comments »

Kayla and Benjamin Nadeau are building their own tiny house, piece by piece, in Belfast.

How student loan debt, desire to own led us to build our tiny house

By Erin Rhoda on April 25, 2015, at 7:52 a.m.

Tags: ,
Posted in Homestead | No Comments »

Valerie Chiasson's tiny house in Brooklin.

Living in a tiny house: ‘The hardest thing about it … is finding a place for the cat’s litter box’

By Erin Rhoda on April 14, 2015, at 11:59 a.m.

Tags: , ,
Posted in Homestead | No Comments »

« Older Entries
 
  1. Tick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast MaineTick-borne Powassan virus sickens two in midcoast Maine
  2. Man slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tapeMan slashing tires at campground subdued with duct tape
  3. LePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidaysLePage veto leaves Maine ‘blue law’ in effect, keeping groceries closed on 3 holidays
  4. Man charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lotMan charged with assaulting, trying to rob woman in L.L. Bean lot
  5. Marshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in MaineMarshals in Boston unravel alias, arrest felon who stole car in Maine