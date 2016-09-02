Game on! The Bangor Daily News and SportsNet Maine are partnering to broadcast live Maine high school football and basketball this fall. Watch the Game of the Week on your phone, tablet or desktop computer at bangordailynews.com/gameoftheweek.

The Game of the Week is presented by Quirk Auto Group. Use #GOTW on Twitter and Facebook to let us know you’re watching!

Check out this video for a look at the dynamic between Brewer head coach Nick Arthers and his dad, Butch Arthers, a longtime head coach who is now an assistant with the Witches.

Story continues below advertisement.

Click here for the BDN game story and SportsNet Maine highlights from the Sept. 9 game, Brewer vs. Mt. Blue.

Click here for the BDN Game story and SportsNet Maine highlights from the Sept. 23 game, Brewer vs. Skowhegan

Click here to check out the BDN game story and SportsNet Maine highlights from the Sept. 2 game, Hampden Academy vs. Brunswick.

Our football season live streaming continues Friday, Sept. 30. Here’s our schedule, including links to the archived video streams of the games:

Games are subject to change. Follow the BDN on Facebook or Twitter, or check this page, for any updates.