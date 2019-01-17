2 more vehicles egged in Hancock County, this time in Brooksville

Hancock County sheriffs have another case of vehicles getting egged at this strange time of year for such vandalism.

A Brooksville resident reported on Thursday that two vehicles parked in his driveway were hit with eggs between 8 p.m. Friday and 2:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s department activity log listing.

The Brooksville report means sheriffs are now investigating five egged vehicles in that time period and six reported last weekend.

Two of the egged vehicles, a car and a truck, were parked at a residence on Seabreeze Avenue in Stonington, and the third was a car parked on Main Street near Mill Street in Blue Hill, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Archer has said.

Both reports came in, one behind the other in quick succession, at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, which would mean that both probably occurred sometime after 8 p.m. Friday, Archer said.

The culprits had to cross two bridges and one island to get to Stonington from Blue Hill. Archer learned from a Facebook posting that another egging occurred in Bangor, on Exchange Street, on Saturday night. He did not know whether they are related or just coincidence.

Route 175, which connects to Route 15 and the bridges that lead to Stonington, which is on Deer Isle, runs through a portion of Brooksville.

Archer has said he doubts that the eggs did much damage to the vehicles. Eggs are acidic and can burn into a vehicle’s finish, particularly in sunlight, but these probably froze before that could happen.

He asked that people with information about the incidents — or know of other vehicles being egged in Hancock County — call the sheriff’s office at 207-667-7575.

Most such vandalisms occur at Halloween. Criminal mischief, which Archer said would likely be the charge applied to these cases, is a class D offense that carries up to one year imprisonment and a $2,000 fine.