Man found dead in Searsmont yard

Police believe hypothermia contributed to the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday in the yard of a Searsmont home.

The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta to be positively identified.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

A Searsmont man found the body Tuesday in his backyard near a shed. The man called police and when police arrived the body was “frozen,” McCausland said. Police believe hypothermia played a role in the man’s death, though the medical examiner will make the final determination.

Maine State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the discovery of the body.