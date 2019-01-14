Duo arrested in Indian Island house where woman died held without bail

A District Court judge on Friday ordered a man and a woman, who were in a house on Indian Island last weekend when a woman died of a drug overdose, held without bail on motions to revoke their probation.

Jon S. Loring, 43, of Milford and Ashley Clark, 24, of Greenbush were arrested Jan. 5 in a house where evidence of suspected methamphetamine manufacturing was found, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Loring and Clark on Friday denied violating their probation. Hearings on whether their probation will be revoked are set for Feb. 14.

Neither has been charged in connection with the alleged manufacture of methamphetamine.

Indian Island police have not identified the 38-year-old woman who died.

Judge Bruce Jordan refused to set bail for either defendant due to their criminal histories.

Loring was on probation for an Oct. 6, 2017, conviction for manufacturing of methamphetamine when he was arrested.

Clark was on probation for a felony theft conviction last year. Jordan said that was her 10th conviction as an adult for stealing.

Admin API