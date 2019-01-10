Man allegedly exposes himself to middle-school students, prompting warnings in Bangor

Students at Bangor’s William S. Cohen School reported multiple incidents of potentially threatening interactions with strangers over the past week, including one case in which a man allegedly exposed himself to two students walking on Garland Street.

After receiving three separate reports of middle schoolers being approached by strangers whose intentions were unclear, Cohen School Principal Michael Missbrenner spoke with students Wednesday about avoiding strangers and sent a letter to parents asking them to do the same.

“Student safety is a top priority for the Bangor schools,” Superintendent Betsy Webb said.

Bangor police received the report of the man allegedly exposing himself on Friday night, according to a Thursday afternoon news release from the Bangor Police Department. The two students told police they noticed a middle-aged man in an SUV driving slowly before he stopped his car next to them and exposed his genitals.

Then on Monday, a parent and student in a car at a bus stop offered another student whom they did not know a warm place to wait for the school bus. It was later determined that this offer was well-intentioned.

On Wednesday, another student reported that a stranger had offered the student a ride to school.

“We have no reason to believe there’s any immediate danger out there,” said Bangor police spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters, saying that the alleged incident is being investigated.

Police have surveyed the area on Garland Street in search of the man who allegedly exposed himself and do not have a suspect yet. The incident from Wednesday is also being investigated, Webb said.

The school department and Bangor police are working together to ensure community members understand basic safety precautions students can take, including not talking to strangers, walking in groups and picking a familiar route home.

Any questions can be directed to the Bangor School Department.