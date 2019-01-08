The Roost in Orono to close

The owners of The Roost in Orono, a sports bar and eatery, said Monday that they will close their Mill Street business, effective immediately.

Owner Jason Coleman made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday night, stating that he was closing the doors to his restaurant after nine years in the business. The eatery was popular locally for its wings, macaroni and cheese, and bar specials.

Coleman is director of basketball operations for the University of Maine men’s basketball team, and is also the owner of Jersey’s Subs and Sweets in downtown Bangor, which will remain open.