New NH law seeks to get slow drivers out of the left lane

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire — Police anticipate a learning curve for motorists as they adjust to a new law designed to prevent traffic backups in passing lanes on New Hampshire’s highways.

Drivers could receive a $50 fine for violating the law that went into effect New Year’s Day. The new law states motor vehicles on multi-lane roads shall not be operated continuously whenever it impedes the flow of other traffic. Exceptions can be made under certain conditions depending on the presence of hazards, according to the law.

The New Hampshire Troopers Association tweeted about the new law Jan. 2 that read “ATTENTION Slow Drivers in the Left Lane.” It included a picture of a several cars backed up in the left hand lane, a cartoon hand superimposed on the picture pointing at the car in front causing the backup.

New Hampshire State Police Lt. John Hennessey said police suspect not all drivers are aware of the new law and plan to make education a priority in the early stages of enforcing it. He said troopers will use discretion in determining whether a violation warrants a warning or a fine.

In determining whether a violation is taking place, he said the law’s language stating “whenever it impedes the flow of other traffic” is the key phrase. He said he personally has not seen slow drivers in the left lane be a major issue on New Hampshire’s roadways and that the new law will probably not have a major impact on highway enforcement.

“I think we’re going to be business as usual. If we see something egregious, we’ll take action,” said Hennessey. “But it isn’t an overwhelming problem in my opinion.”

State Rep. Reed Panasiti, R-Amherst, said he knows the law is not the most game-changing piece of legislation to pass last year, but he said he has been told by other lawmakers his was one of the most practical bills to be filed last session. He said it was a good bill for him to get his feet wet as a freshman lawmaker, and he was surprised it made it through to the governor’s desk and was signed.

Panasiti said he filed the bill after a resident in his town pointed out the law at the time was confusing and wordy. He said was driving through Massachusetts and noticed signs directing people to avoid blocking the left lane from being used as a passing lane.

“I thought, well if the state to our south is doing it, wouldn’t it be nice to have consistency if those drivers come up here?” said Panasiti.

When Panasiti learned to drive years ago, he recalled there being a clear understanding that the left lane was strictly for passing. Now, he said, drivers seem to settle into whatever lane they find, making it difficult for some drivers to pass or switch lanes in time to reach their exit. He said he hopes the new law will help bring better organization to the flow of New Hampshire’s highways.

“Don’t dilly-dally, as my mother would say, and pass them and move on,” said Panasiti. “It’s just a smart thing to do. Let’s get back to driving basics.”

Some are concerned the new law will have unintended consequences. Seabrook Republican state Rep. Max Abramson believes cracking down on drivers in the left lane could lead speeders, who generally stay in the left lane, to now drive dangerously in the middle lanes. The “natural law” under which drivers self-police, he said, should be sufficient.

“Interfering with that custom, I think, can cause more problems than it’s worth,” said Abramson. “I think it’s a bad idea to have the state telling drivers how to drive.”