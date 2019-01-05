Milbridge man dies in Steuben crash

A Milbridge man died in a single-car crash Friday night in Steuben, according to police.

Joshua Dube, 20, was riding in a car with two other men and was killed when it went off Dyer’s Bay Road at around 10:15 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Department indicated Saturday in a news release. Dube died at the crash scene.

James Jordan, 20, of Ellsworth and Joshua Bradley, 21, also were riding in the car and were injured in the crash. They were brought to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth, according to the release. Information about where Bradley lives was unavailable Saturday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to police. Additional details were not released.

Maine State Police and the Steuben Fire Department assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at the crash scene.



