Portland inn sells for $1.7 million, will close temporarily

After filing for bankruptcy last year, the owners of the Danforth Inn in Portland have sold the property to a boutique hotel chain for $1.7 million.

The nine-bedroom luxury inn located in Portland’s West End was sold on Friday to Lark Properties, which operates Lark Hotels, according to a statement from Raymond Brunyanszki and Oscar Veret, who have owned the inn since 2014.

The Danforth Inn will be closed for the remainder of January and will reopen Feb. 1, according to a statement from Lark Hotels. During that time, existing Danforth Inn employees can apply to be hired by Lark Hotels.

Guests who had reservations for the month of January will either be transferred to the Press Hotel in Portland or can push their stay to a date when the inn has reopened, according to Lark Hotels’ statement.

“Our understanding was that the inn was going to remain open, and staff and reservations would not be affected. We were informed about this decision a few days ago, and this is unfortunately beyond our control. We’re very sorry that this is happening this way,” Brunyanszki said.

Brunyanszki and Veret filed bankruptcy last year after learning the Danforth Inn, along with another property they own, the Camden Harbour Inn, were slated to go up for auction.

With the sale of the Danforth Inn, the business duo will continue to own and operate the Camden Harbour Inn, and hope to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy later this year. The sale of the Portland inn was the first step in restructuring their debt.

Lark Hotels operates boutique hotels in California, New York and New England, including several in Maine. The Whitehall Inn in Camden, the Captain Fairfield Inn in Kennebunkport and the Pomegranate Inn in Portland are all owned by Lark Hotels, according to the company’s website. As of Friday afternoon, the Danforth Inn had been added to the website’s listing of Lark Hotels’ properties in Maine.

