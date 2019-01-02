Dover-Foxcroft man found dead in front of his home

A Dover-Foxcroft man was found dead on his front porch by a neighbor on New Year’s Day and had apparently been there for days, Dover-Foxcroft police Chief Ryan Reardon said Wednesday morning.

Reardon, who was in the process of notifying the deceased’s next of kin and would not release the man’s name, said a neighbor noticed the driveway of the man’s Steadman’s Landing Road home had not been plowed and stopped by the property to check in.

“He found the elderly gentleman frozen with the keys in the front door above his head,” the chief said. “He had been there for a few days.”

Reardon said the roof of the exposed front porch kept the snow off the body. He said the deceased was born in 1941, “so he was around 77.”

“There is nothing overly suspicious at this point,” Reardon said. He said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta will determine a cause of death.