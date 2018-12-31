Westbrook fire destroys dentist’s office, apartments

Firefighters responded to a house fire along Pleasant Street in Westbrook Sunday night.

The fire broke out about 8:15 p.m. at a building that houses a dentist’s office on the first floor and at least one apartment on the second floor.

The Westbrook fire chief said he believes the fire started on the first floor and made its way to the second floor.

The roof of the building collapsed.

Three people were displaced by the fire, and the building was destroyed.

William Clark Drive near Stroudwater Street and Main Street near Pleasant Street were closed for several hours as firefighters worked to knock the fire down.

No injuries have been reported.