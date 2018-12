A barred owl is recovering after being hit by a car on Saturday night.

Gorham police rescued the owl about 6:32 p.m. after receiving a call that an owl was hit by a car on Narragansett Street.

The responding officer brought the owl back to the police department before it was transferred to Avian Haven, a wild bird rehabilitation center.

Avian Haven later confirmed that the bird survived the collision without any broken bones, according to Gorham police.