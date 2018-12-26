Sullivan woman accused of unlawful drug trafficking

A Hancock County woman was arrested in Ellsworth after state police allegedly found her in possession of heroin, crystal methamphetamine, ecstasy, Suboxone, Ritalin and Subutex.

Melissa Morse, 50, of Sullivan was charged Sunday night with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Troopers Dana Austin and Gavin Endre of Troop J and the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement Team stopped a motor vehicle on Bangor Road in Ellsworth and soon saw “multiple indicators of criminal activity,” state police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The drugs were found soon thereafter, state police said.

Morse was brought to Hancock County Jail, where she is being held on $10,000 bail. More charges are pending against her, state police said.