The lives lost in the California bar shooting

• November 9, 2018 9:41 am

Twelve people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a crowded bar late Wednesday in Southern California, including a sheriff’s deputy who had rushed inside to help. Here are the stories of the victims.

Cody Coffman, 22

Cody Coffman was an athlete, umpire and big brother who had planned on joining the U.S. Army before he was killed, said his father, Jason Coffman.

“He was on his way to fulfill his dream of serving the country,” the father said outside the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, where families gathered. At times, he was so overwhelmed he could not speak, leaning on his father-in-law to steady himself.

“My firstborn son,” Jason Coffman said. “I am speechless and heartbroken.”

By early afternoon, a birthday post that the father wrote for his son on Facebook had drawn dozens of comments offering condolences from strangers across the country.

He said Cody had just moved in with him and was an older brother to 6- and 8-year-old boys. Jason Coffman’s wife is expecting a daughter at the end of the month, and Cody was thrilled at the prospect of having a sister.

He said his son leaves “a legacy of love and laughter,” and his biggest goal in life was to be a good big brother.

Teylor Whittler, 19, was a high school friend of Cody’s and said she was with him at the bar Wednesday night. She said the two of them were paired up for a rally when she was a cheerleader and he was a football player.

“He’s just a teddy bear,” she said in a phone interview. “He literally was so caring and had the most infectious smile.”

She added: “He was the type of person who would literally take a bullet for anyone, and when we heard he didn’t come out, I knew he was trying to help people live.”

Jason Coffman said that he coached his son’s baseball teams starting when Cody was a little boy and that Cody was the head umpire in a local baseball league. The father and son were very close, playing baseball and fishing together.

The Conejo Valley Little League in Thousand Oaks mourned Cody’s passing on Twitter. “Hug your players close tonight, as Camarillo Pony Baseball mourns the loss of former player, [and] current umpire,” the league wrote.

Jason Coffman said he last saw his son as he was heading out last night. “I said, ‘Don’t drink and drive.’ The last thing I said was, ‘Son, I love you.’ “

Life, he said, “is fragile. It’s precious. Life is sacred, and we should cherish it.”

– Katie Zezima, Emily Wax and Laura Meckler

Sgt. Ron Helus

Within minutes of 911 calls about a gunman in a crowded bar, Sgt. Ron Helus of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was there to confront the shooter.

Gunfire erupted, and Helus was hit multiple times.

“He was totally committed; he gave his all,” Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said. “He died a hero. . . . He went in to save lives – to save other people.”

Helus is survived by a wife and a son, Dean said.

Helus had served nearly 30 years with the force and was one year from retirement. His colleagues reacted with “utter disbelief” to his death, said Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow.

“It’s shocking. It’s tragic,” Buschow said. “I’m still numb. I haven’t processed it.”

Helus lived in Moorpark, California, and was an avid outdoorsman whose Facebook page was full of photos of snowy mountains, fishing trips, waterfalls, the serene waters of the San Joaquin River and family. On some backcountry trips, he would see more bald eagles and deer than people, he said on Facebook.

“I’ve probably had 200 bear and 3 mountain lion encounters,” Helus told a Facebook friend, who jokingly asked if he were part animal.

Helus was the owner and founder of a business that educated people in safe and legal gun use, called Gun Control: Firearms Training and CCW Instruction, according to his Facebook page.

Helus did what he was trained to do, Dean said. The 1999 killings at Columbine High School in Colorado transformed the way law enforcement responds to active-shooter incidents, Dean explained. Before then, officers and first responders secured a perimeter and waited.

Now, training emphasizes aggressive pursuit of suspects before they kill more people or target those already wounded.

“When you get to a scene, and there’s two of you, or even just one of you, and there’s shooting going on, you go in,” Dean said.

Dean choked up when asked how the department will honor Helus.

“It’s so tragic losing Ron,” Dean said. “We go to the gym together, work out together. It’s horrific and terrible, and it saddens our hearts.”

One thing was clear, colleagues said: Helus was heroic.

“There’s nothing else you can call it,” Buschow said. “Ron didn’t wait – he went in.”

Helus graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2016 with a master’s degree in administrative leadership from the school’s College of Professional and Continuing Studies, according to a university spokeswoman.

Helus was an excellent student devoted to making the world a better and safer place, according to Martha Banz, the school’s Extended Campus interim dean and associate provost.

“He was a ‘shining star’ student,” she said, “one of the best and most responsible I’ve ever had.”

Banz said that Helus had planned to pursue doctoral work after he retired and that “it was clear that he was a person of impeccable character and integrity – wise, compassionate, reflective and insightful.”

Helus had three favorite quotes, Banz said: “It’s not about me,” “There’s no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friend,” and “Live your life so that the fear of death never enters your heart.”

“Given those bedrock principles, I’m not at all surprised by his heroic actions, sacrificing his own life to save others. He loved his family and friends deeply, and I can’t even begin to imagine the pain of loss his family is experiencing,” she said.

– Alex Horton, Lindsey Bever and Susan Svrluga

Alaina Housley, 18

On social media, Alaina Housley portrayed an idyllic college life at Pepperdine University, which sits not far from the beach in picture-perfect Malibu, California. She had just started school there and appeared to have nurtured a strong network of friends.

Her uncle, former television reporter Adam Housley, confirmed that Alaina Housley was among those killed.

Her death was also confirmed by Pepperdine. “Our hearts are broken with the news of this profound loss,” the school said on Twitter.

In one photo from September with three other young women, Housley suggests they were in the midst of sorority recruitment. “These girls are my sisters no matter who we choose,” she wrote.

On Instagram, there were photos of her going to see a musical, visiting Universal Studios Hollywood and visiting the beach, donning a floral swimsuit, and goofing around with her roommate.

Before she arrived on campus in the fall, she posted a high school graduation photo to Facebook.

Marcia Battat has known Housley and her family for many years, and recalled teaching her piano beginning at age 5.

“She always wrote me little notes and drawings saying how much she loved the piano and me,” she said. “She just was an all-around very delightful young lady and it was wonderful to watch her grow through the years.”

She said the news of her death was devastating. “I was shaking when I heard about it. I can’t believe it,” she said. “She was wonderful.”

A friend replied with remembrances of Housley’s childhood.

“Gee it seems like yesterday when you started piano lessons with me at 5 years old!! Would love to hear what your future plans are set for? Whatever you do I know that you will be a great success always!!” the friend wrote.

Housley replied: “I’m headed to Pepperdine University to major in English Lit and auditioning for a minor in vocal music.”

– Moriah Balingit and Laura Meckler

Dan Manrique, 33

It wasn’t easy for Dan Manrique after he left the Marine Corps. As he resumed life in California, Manrique was drawn to Team Red, White & Blue, a group that helps veterans adjust. First, he was a volunteer, and then, just weeks ago, he became a full-time program manager.

So it was the “ultimate irony” that he was killed allegedly by another Marine veteran, one obviously in need of mental health care, said Manrique’s brother, Marcos Manrique.

“He was a very selfless person, always trying to give back, to help in any way,” said his brother, who lived with Manrique and their parents in their childhood home. He said Manrique was always looking for ways to help. “He didn’t care about if he got hurt, as long as he was there to help people.”

Manrique also knew how to have fun. His hobbies included hiking, biking, photography, learning the craft of brewing and watching the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a bio posted online by Team Red, White & Blue.

“He was always adventurous, always curious,” his brother said.

Manrique volunteered for the Marine Corps and deployed to Afghanistan as a radio operator about 2007. He served for six years, then returned to Southern California, where he worked in the entertainment industry, mortgage servicing and financial planning, according to his online bio.

Coming home wasn’t easy, his brother said. He said Manrique did not talk about details of his service, but “I knew he had the night terrors.”

In 2012, he began as a volunteer for Team Red, White & Blue, which works to combat the isolation many veterans feel. He gained more responsibilities and had just been named Pacific regional program manager.

“He’s just always been a really good, really strong, selfless leader. Very giving and very caring,” said J.J. Pinter, Team Red, White & Blue’s executive director. “He was exceptionally well-respected and well-known in the veteran community.”

– Laura Meckler

Justin Meek, 23

Justin Meek, a recent graduate of California Lutheran University, “heroically saved lives,” the university’s president announced Thursday, but was killed in the shooting.

Chris Kimball, the school’s president, said his university learned from the family that Meek “is one of the precious lives cut short in this tragedy.”

Meek worked in the veteran resources office for two years as a work-study student, according to Jenn Zimmerman, Cal Lutheran’s veterans coordinator. “His impact will not be forgotten,” she wrote in a statement. “His gregarious and outgoing attitude allowed him to instantly bond with the veterans who entered the office. . . . He was a kind and compassionate person who really cared for others.”

She said Meek had a passion for doing what was right, so she wasn’t surprised he took action to protect others at the bar.

Meek loved singing in choir, she said. He performed the national anthem at graduation and was planning to sing with the Disneyland carolers for the holiday season.

Meek was planning to join the U.S. Coast Guard, Zimmerman wrote, a compromise between his Air Force veteran mother and his Navy SEAL father.

On his Facebook page, Meek had a photo of himself playing guitar, and said he studied criminal justice at Cal Lutheran.

A woman who answered the phone at Azar’s Sports Bar & Grill, where Meek worked, said through tears that employees there are devastated.

Kimball said the campus would gather at 11:25 a.m. Thursday in Samuelson Chapel to mourn. At 6 and at 7:30 p.m. in the same chapel, there will be a Catholic Rosary and then a campus gathering. “We will pray, begin to comfort one another in our grief, and hold the families, friends and loved ones of the victims in our hearts,” he wrote. “Cal Lutheran wraps its arms around the Meek family and other families, and around every member of this community of caring,” Kimball said.

– Susan Svrluga

Noel Sparks, 21

Noel Sparks worked with children at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, said Shawn Thornton, senior pastor. She was such an accepting person, he said. Even if children were shy or had a discipline issue, Sparks welcomed and loved them.

“Kids just loved her,” said Thornton, who confirmed Sparks’ death. “She spent time listening to them. They were important to her.”

Sparks started attending the church as a teenager, he said, and later adopted a larger role, serving on the church’s early-childhood ministries staff. Nate Travis, children’s and middle school pastor at Calvary, remembered Sparks as a hard worker, someone who could always be counted on.

“If we said we were going to do something, we almost didn’t have to ask if she was coming. We knew she was going to be there,” he said. “She’d show up early and help set up. She’d leave late, be one of the last to leave.”

Sparks was at the church for an event for students Wednesday night, he said. True to form, Sparks was one of the last to leave, before heading to the Borderline Bar & Grill, according to Travis.

Staff members at Calvary shared memories of Sparks on Thursday, recalling how much she loved the church community and working with children, Thornton said – and how much she loved to go line dancing.

“That was one of her main hobbies,” he said. “Spending time with friends, dancing and having fun.”

Thornton said he will remember Sparks’s sincere, authentic kindness toward others, especially children.

“She wanted them to know they mattered to somebody, and they mattered to her,” he said. “That, I will not forget.”

– Sarah Larimer