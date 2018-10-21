Woman dies in Saco house fire

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 21, 2018 7:56 am

A woman died Saturday night after a fire destroyed a home, according to the Saco Fire Department.

Crews said the fire was reported around 6 p.m. on Hillview Avenue.

Maine State Police said 83-year-old Claire Howard died in the fire. Firefighters tried to resuscitate Howard by doing CPR but were unsuccessful.

Investigators said Howard was in the home alone when the fire broke out.

Part of Hillview Avenue was blocked off for a few hours as crews worked to get the fire under control.

The fire remains under investigation.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.