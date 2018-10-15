Police presence at Collins’ Bangor home Monday afternoon after suspicious letter received

A heavy police presence responded to a West Broadway home Monday afternoon to investigate what police are calling “a suspicious letter.”

.@BANGORPOLICE address press regarding investigation into a suspicious letter that was sent to the private residence of @SenatorCollins earlier this afternoon. No comment on contents or whether they have a suspect. pic.twitter.com/0w8777i3h1

— Callie Ferguson

“Her husband is at the house now, and she’s on her way home,” Annie Clark, spokeswoman for Collins said. Clark would not confirm whether the letter was left at the Collins residence.

Sgt. Wade Betters, the public information officer for the Bangor Police Department, said that the public isn’t believed to be in any danger.

Bangor PD Bangor fire have closed down Hayward street investigating a possible threat to Senator Susan Collins pic.twitter.com/mmVdY2C4BY — David Simpson (@vidmandave) October 15, 2018

“Members of our Criminal Investigation Division are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing. The Bangor Fire Department and a HAZMAT team from Orono, Maine, are assisting the investigation,” Betters said in a release.

UPDATE: Hayward Street closed near Sen. Susan Collins home. pic.twitter.com/tYx8cdaZ9J — Nit-Noi Ricker (@MaineNitNoi) October 15, 2018

At least two people in HAZMAT suits were seen entering the house Monday just after 3 p.m.

This story will be updated.

