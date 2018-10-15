October 15, 2018
Bangor

Police presence at Collins’ Bangor home Monday afternoon after suspicious letter received


Updated:

A heavy police presence responded to a West Broadway home Monday afternoon to investigate what police are calling “a suspicious letter.”

