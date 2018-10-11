Man found dead during search on Islesford

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 11, 2018 1:03 pm

An extensive search by several law enforcement agencies led to the discovery of a dead 50-year-old man on the Hancock County island of Islesford, authorities said Thursday.

No foul play is suspected.

Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Maine Warden Service and Maine Marine Patrol, Islesford firefighters and several residents found the man in a wooded area of the island after Mount Desert police requested an assist Tuesday, sheriffs said in a statement Thursday.

The state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy, officials said.

